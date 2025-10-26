YouTuber Mr Crafty Pants arrested for alleged possession of sexual images of children

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A popular YouTuber known as “Mr. Crafty Pants” was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing sexual images of children on social media.

Michael David Booth, who gained over half a million YouTube subscribers and hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook and Instagram for his DIY craft tutorials, was arrested Wednesday in Kentucky after police say he shared the disturbing images on the social media app, Kik, WAVE News reported.

The 39-year-old social media influencer allegedly possessed six explicit photos, three of which showed children under the age of 12 and three that depicted teenagers.

The images of the children under 12 were shared at least 12 times, whereas those of the teens were distributed at least 15 times, according to an arrest report obtained by the outlet.

The files containing illicit material involving children were allegedly sent from Booth’s Kik account between August 5 and August 7, according to Fox 56.

open image in gallery Michael David Booth, known online as Mr. Crafty Pants, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, according to reports ( Mr. Crafty Pants/ Facebook )

A search warrant on Booth’s Kik reportedly unveiled two “selfie-type” photos of Booth, allegedly confirming he was behind the account, according to the outlet.

Additionally, a subpoena for the IP address used to distribute the disturbing material returned as Booth’s home address in Prospect, a rural suburb of Louisville, according to WAVE News.

His arrest left the typically quiet neighborhood shaken.

“So we walked out our front door on Wednesday to a very heavy police presence,” Laura Nash, who lives across the street from Booth, told WDRB. “My heart dropped. Felt sick to my stomach. It was gut-wrenching and eye-opening.”

Another neighbor, Lindsay Smart, noted a Halloween sign in Booth’s front yard reading, “I smell children,” showed that appearances could be deceiving.

open image in gallery Booth was charged with at least 20 counts of distributing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor ( Louisville Metro Department of Corrections )

“You feel like you know your neighbors, but what goes on behind closed doors…I guess we never know,” Smart said. “It’s sickening, it’s disgusting, and I’m so glad he got caught.”

Booth was charged with at least 20 counts of distributing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Booth appeared in Jefferson County District Court Thursday morning, where a judge set his bond at $100,000 full cash and ordered that he have no contact with minors, and no Internet or social media access.

Booth entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.