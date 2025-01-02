The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 10-year-old girl has been shot dead by a stray bullet just as her family lit the sky ablaze with fireworks to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Florida, say officials.

Yaneliz Munguia was struck by a bullet in the back of the head after “celebratory gunfire” erupted in the early hours of Wednesday in a home near the 2100 block of Northwest 27th and 21st Street in Allapattah, said the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said the young girl suddenly collapsed at her home which prompted her parents to examine her for injuries.

When they discovered a wound to the back of her head they frantically called 911, police shared in a press release.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the area of Palm Avenue and West 3rd Street where the young girl was swiftly taken to the Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

But soon after, she was pronounced dead, said officials.

A manhunt is now underway for the person responsible for pulling the trigger.

open image in gallery The 10-year-old girl was swiftly taken to the Jackson Ryder Trauma Center (pictured) where she later died, said officials ( Google Maps )

Miami-Dade police said the “bullet [was] fired into the air from an unknown location by an unknown subject.”

Yaneliz had only just turned 10 years old days before the New Year celebrations ended in tragedy.

Ramon Valdizon, her grandfather, told CBS News reporters Wednesday night: "Every time I came over, she was always happy to see me and now I can’t bear to enter their home and not be able to see her again. It hurts my soul."

He struggled to hold back tears as he spoke of how difficult it was to explain to Yaneliz’s younger brother that she was no longer alive.

Her father told NBC6 Thursday: "She was the most beautiful. I’ll never have another like her."

Police are now seeking the public’s help to bring justice for Yaneliz and her family and are offering a reward of $5,000 for anyone who can lead them to an arrest.

“This heartbreaking incident serves as a devastating reminder that what goes up must come down. Bullets fired into the air can take innocent lives”, the department wrote on Facebook on New Year’s Day.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at (305) 471 - 8477 or by dialing **TIPS.