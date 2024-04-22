The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 16 people have been arrested at Yale University after riot police stormed the campus during a pro-Palestinian protest.

The arrests happened after nearly pro-Palestine 200 protestors gathered on campus to urge Yale to divest from military weapons manufacturers, the independent Yale Daily News reported on Monday morning.

The protestors had been camped out on Beinecke Plaza on Yale University’s campus for three days.

Cops first began by warning protestors they risked being arrested if they didn’t clear out before cuffing and arresting a handful of people - including students, according to Yale Daily News.

Those arrested were then hauled away on Yale University shuttle buses.

Journalists from the Yale Daily News were also threatened with arrest if they did not move from the plaza, according to its reports.

Video footage posted to X showed a group of students locking arms around a flag pole as police descended on the campus.

The protestors could be heard singing “we shall not be moved” as officers checked the dozens of tents erected in the plaza.

It comes after more than 100 protesters were cuffed and hauled away when the NYPD was called in to clear out a similar protest at Columbia University last week.

Tensions at many US universities have been high ever since the October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas and Israel’s subsequent war on Hamas in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians.

This is a breaking news story. We will bring you more updates as they come.