Former professional wrestler arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead

A former professional wrestler has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his wife.

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon identified William Albert Haynes Jr, 70, as the suspect in the murder of Janette Becraft, 85, on Thursday.

Mr Haynes was taken into custody, and is now at a local hospital “being treated for a medical condition unrelated to the homicide,” police said.

Upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked into jail and charged.

“The Medical Examiner determined Becraft died of homicide by gunshot wound,” police said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Mr Haynes, known professionally as Billy Jack Haynes, had retained an attorney.

On Thursday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home. They determined the suspect was inside the home, but he did not immediately cooperate with law enforcement, police said.

Janette Becraft was found shot to death inside Oregon home (PPB)

After negotiating with the suspect, they were able to take him into custody. The victim was found dead inside the home.

Mr Haynes competed in the World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s.