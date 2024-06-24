The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A former professional wrestler has been charged with felony assault over a stabbing at a gas station.

Charles Scaggs, also known as the wrestler 2 Cold Scorpio and Flash Funk, claimed that the stabbing on June 15 at a Love's Travel Stop in Kansas City, Missouri was self-defense, TMZ Sports reports.

The 58-year-old told police that he was working security at the travel stop when he saw a man light up a cigarette inside the store around 3.40am.

Scaggs said that he asked the man to put out his cigarette, but told police the man became upset and threatened him.

After the men stepped outside, Scaggs told police that the other man initiated a fight. The former wrestler said he struggled with the man, pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the man in self-defense.

According to Scaggs, the initial wound did not deter the man, and the fight continued. Scaggs stabbed the man several more times.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the man bleeding from his head, his backside, his legs, and his abdomen. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The victim, whose name has not been released, told TMZ Sports that he did not light his cigarette inside the building. He said that he thought he fully extinguished the cigarette, but allowed that it may not have fully gone out, which allegedly prompted the confrontation with Scaggs.

Police arrested Scaggs and charged him with one count of first-degree assault and a second count of felony armed criminal action. Scaggs was released on bond and has pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

In the early Nineties, Scaggs wrestled as 2 Cold Scorpio in the World Championship Wrestling, where he and fellow grappler Buff Bagwell won tag-team championships. In 1996, Scaggs debuted in the World Wrestling Federation under the name "Flash Funk."

Scaggs held numerous titles during his time as a wrestler and even participated in the notorious "brawl for all”. The event saw wrestlers engage in real-life boxing matches that caused numerous injuries, ruined careers, and has since been called the "stupidest idea" in wrestling history.

He wrestled his last match in 2021.