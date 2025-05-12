Illinois police chasing woman who allegedly handed THC-laced candy to children

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in the Chicago area are searching for a woman who is believed to have handed out THC-laced candies to as many as four children in a park on Mother’s Day.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm in Pleasant Run/Four Acres Park in the community of Wheeling.

According to the Wheeling Police Department, the four children became sick after eating the candy. They complained of feeling “fatigued and sluggish.”

Police have said that the woman was not known to the children involved. At least one child tested positive for THC after being rushed to a local hospital.

THC is the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

During a search of the park, investigators recovered THC-laced chocolate. The candy was labeled “MOJO THE MILK CHOCOLATE.”

The suspect is described as heavyset, between the ages of 50 and 60, with a blue cross tattooed on her shoulder. On Sunday, she was wearing a blue and white leather jacket and left the park from the southbound exit.

open image in gallery The incident occurred around 3:30 pm in Pleasant Run/Four Acres Park, shown here, in the community of Wheeling ( Wheeling Park District )

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632.

Exposure to THC in children can result in severe hyperactive behaviors, slowed breathing, and even coma. The effects of marijuana can last 24-36 hours in children, according to the University of Illinois Chicago.

According to the National Institute of Health, “packaging and presentation often mimicking candy and foods that are appealing to young children” has led to an increase in ingestion of THC among children.