An army veteran was shot after being accused of throwing bones from his “Cheap Chicken Monday” meal at a woman’s car in the parking lot of a Safeway in Seattle.

Jesse Grant, a father-of-three, had just finished eating his discount fried chicken dinner in a parked car when he was shot in the thigh, according to an incident report from the Seattle Police Department.

The shooter, who had not been identified, and another woman who police believe is her partner fled the scene shortly after the gunfire rang out.

“If she’s willing to shoot somebody over chicken, she’s willing to shoot somebody over anything,” he told Fox 13 in an interview from his hospital bed in the Emerald city.

open image in gallery Jesse Grant was shot in the leg after an altercation with a woman over discarded chicken bones allegedly striking her vehicle ( Jesse Grant/GoFundMe )

Grant, a manager at a T-Mobile store and US Army veteran, admitted in his interview to throwing the bones out of his friend’s car’s windows to avoid messing up his vehicle as they chowed down after work.

A woman parked beside them felt as though Grant was throwing the bones directly at her car, which led to the initial showdown.

Grant became increasingly irate after the woman allegedly attempted to slash his car tires with a pair of scissors, he told Fox 13.

Video obtained by the station shows Grant swinging the woman around in a headlock and attempting to put her in a “citizen’s arrest.”

open image in gallery The woman, seen with a gun in her hand by her side, later pointed the gun at Grant's head ( Fox News/Jesse Grant )

“You’re stabbing my f***ing tires,” the man could be heard saying in the clip. “You’re under arrest motherf*****. A citizen’s arrest.”

A scuffed wheel arch and a pair of scissors on the ground are shown in the recording.

The woman was filmed pulling a firearm from her waistband before pointing it at Grant’s head. The man said he did not notice that the suspect was armed.

“You’re throwing f***ing chicken at my f***ing car,” the woman shouted, to which Grant replied: “You stepped out on some chicken.”

The woman again turned the gun on Grant, this time pulling the trigger. Grant was struck in the thigh, which caused both him and the shooter to immediately drop to the floor.

open image in gallery Jesse Grant fell to the floor after being shot in the thigh by the unidentified woman ( Fox News/Jesse Grant )

“I’m going to shoot you again bro,” the woman could be heard saying in the clip as the pair wrestled for the gun.

Another woman, who police believe to be the suspect’s partner, rushed over and attempted to pull Grant away.

At that point, the camera pans away as Grant’s colleague intervenes.

“I was in the military, I never got shot but I get shot in Safeway over some chicken,” Grant told Fox13, shaking his head from a hospital bed.

“I was throwing the chicken onto the ground outside my windows so I didn’t get any mess in my co-worker's car,” he added.

Grant has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover his medical bills.

The Independent has contacted the Seattle Police Department for more information.