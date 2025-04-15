Woman runs over estranged husband’s girlfriend after spotting them on the street

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida woman is behind bars after she saw her estranged husband walking down the street with his new girlfriend and ran her over with her car, according to police.

Christdon Reese, 41, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, trespassing and violation of probation in the case, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Investigators say that on April 10, the couple walked to a Circle K in Auburndale, about 46 miles from Orlando, and purchased a few items. As they walked across a highway to go to a friend’s house, Reese’s husband noticed her driving past them and heading south in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Reese allegedly used a nearby Family Dollar store parking lot to make a U-turn and head north, speeding back in their direction. As the girlfriend ran down a driveway, Reese pursued her and allegedly hit her with her car.

The alleged assailant then turned away and sped north on the highway, away from the scene.

Video surveillance from Circle K confirmed Reese made the U-turn to head toward the victim, police said.

The girlfriend was taken to a local hospital, where X-rays revealed two spinal fractures. Officials expect her to recover.

During the investigation, a local resident told police Reese did not have permission to be on his property and subsequently charged her with trespassing. It’s not clear if Reese drove onto the property while fleeing the area.

“Domestic-related calls are some of the worst calls to which we respond. When people allow their emotions to take over it can result in injury or even death. This victim was injured but luckily she survived the ordeal,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

“Christdon Reese needs to learn how to control her temper, and maybe some cooling off in the jail will help.”

At the time of the incident, Reese had been on probation for a retail theft charge in Osceola County since 2023, which is why officials charged her with violating probation.

Police did not provide additional details or identify the girlfriend and estranged husband. Reese is currently being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.