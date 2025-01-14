The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An Illinois woman has been ordered to stay away from children after she violently headbutted a 6-year-old girl, officials say.

Martha Dunham, 36, of Roscoe, was arrested on December 13 on felony charges of aggravated battery of a child under 13 as well as two counts of domestic battery, according to court records seen by Shaw Local .

Now, Dunham has been released from jail on the condition of adhering to a protective order that restricts her from contact with all children under the age of 18.

Dunham is alleged to have headbutted the young girl on December 13 when she caused pain and deliberately caused bodily harm by aggressively pulling the child’s hair “without legal justification” in an act of “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature.”

She pleaded not guilty to the alleged incident and demanded a jury trial.

It’s unclear the relationship between Dunham and the alleged victim.

open image in gallery Marsha R. Dunham, 36, was booked into Ogle County Jail after she allegedly headbutted and the pulled the hair of a 6-year-old child ( Ogle County Sheriff’s Office )

The 6-year-old victim’s mother reportedly filed an emergency order of protection after the incident, prompting a court hearing on January 7 – the concerned parent advised Ogle County Judge Russell Crull that she wanted the order of protection extended.

But when Crull asked Dunham if she would agree to the proposed 2-year extension of the order, she reportedly responded by asking: “Can we do it until my criminal case is settled?”

The judge extended the order of protection until January 28. But, she also removed herself from the case because of a conflict of interest as she represented the victim’s mother when working as a private defense attorney, reported Shaw Local.

When Dunham appeared in court Thursday for a motion hearing, Judge Anthony Peska, ruled she would be released despite prosecutors vehemently arguing against the move.

Prosecutors highlighted Dunham’s domestic battery convictions from 2006 – charges she pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to two years conditional discharge, according to court records seen by The Independent.

Dunham’s defense attorney, Matthew Schuck, argued for Dunham’s release in accordance with conditions set by the court – Peska agreed and she was released provided she would not make contact with any under 18’s.

She is scheduled to appear again in court March 18.