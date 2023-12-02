Woman’s body discovered in trash compactor of luxury Manhattan building

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The body of a young woman was found stuffed inside a trash compactor in the basement of a luxury condo complex in Manhattan.

The gruesome discovery was made at the +Art building in West Chelsea around 2.40pm on Friday, the New York Post reports.

The building at 540 West 28th Street is located half a block from the High Line. The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was found with head trauma and signs of violence on her body, sources with the NYPD told the Post.

A resident told the outlet that he was told by the doorman that it was a building maintenance worker who initially found the body while taking out the trash.

“It’s terrible. Man, I feel awful for that person,” the resident, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said. “We asked what was going on and they just said they found a body ... It’s a little alarming because we live here.”

The name of the woman and her manner and cause of death have not been released by authorities.

The Independent has reached out to the NYPD.

Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen at the hotel on Friday night as crime scene investigators gathered evidence from the scene.