Woman, 68, sentenced to jail after being caught on film having sex in jail lobby

A Wisconsin woman was ordered to serve time behind bars after she and her boyfriend were caught having intercourse in a jail lobby — only to then be accused months later of having sex in a laundromat.

Karen Hill, 68, was charged with disorderly conduct after she and Desmound Cleveland, 30, allegedly had sex in a laundromat last December. Prosecutors previously accused the pair of having intercourse in the lobby of the Waukesha County jail.

On Monday, the laundromat charges against Hill were dismissed and read in during sentencing for the jail lobby sex case, court records show.

She pleaded no contest to the jail lobby case and was sentenced to 90 days in the Waukesha County Jail case with credit for 34 days served, according to records.

In December, the owner of a laundromat told police he saw two people "engaging in sexual intercourse" under a blanket "in full view of the camera” in the facility, according to a criminal complaint, obtained by Fox6.

open image in gallery Karen Hill, 68, was sentenced to time behind bars after pleading no contest to having sex with her boyfriend in a jail lobby. ( Waukesha County Jail )

Another laundromat customer was sitting "not far" from them the entire time, the filing states. A laundromat employee then yelled at the pair to leave and apologized to the other customers, the filing says.

In May 2024, the pair were accused of having intercourse at the Waukesha County Jail.

In that incident, the jail supervisor "called to report two individuals had sex in the jail lobby," according to the criminal complaint, seen by the outlet. The sheriff’s deputy obtained surveillance footage of the incident, showing two people in the lobby "engaged in sexual acts” around 3 a.m.

open image in gallery Desmound Cleveland, Hill's boyfriend, was sentenced to jail for the laundromat incident, court records show ( Waukesha County Jail )

The deputy then called Hill, who admitted Cleveland was her boyfriend, that they had consensual sex, and that "she tried to cover both of them up with articles of clothing so no one would see them,” the filing says.

Although they initially planned to go to a boarding house, they got locked out and walked to the jail lobby and took a nap, she told the deputy.

Cleveland apparently told the deputy: "Sex happens." He allegedly noted that he was aware of the cameras.

In April, Cleveland pleaded no contest to the laundromat disorderly conduct charge and ordered to serve 60 days in jail, according to court records.