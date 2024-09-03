Ex-wrestler named as suspect in murder of title-winning college gymnast

Support truly

A former college wrestler has been named as the suspect in the killing of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student and national title-winning gymnast, Kara Welsh.

Chad T. Richards, 23, was arrested in connection with the death of the 21-year-old who was shot and killed at her home near campus on Friday, Whitewater police confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Richards, who police say was “known to” Welsh, was at the college student’s apartment on Whitewater Street in Whitewater when police arrived on the scene following the deadly shooting. Welsh was found dead and had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

“Through investigation, it was determined that leading up to the shooting, an altercation had occurred between the two,” according to a Whitewater police press release.

Richards faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct while armed.

According to the UW-Whitewater website, Richards is a former wrestler and a finance major.

Details of what led to the shooting were not released, but police said it stemmed from an altercation between the two.

Welsh, of Plainfield, Illinois, was a senior majoring in business management. She won the individual national title on vault at the NCAA Division III championships last year.

“To put into words the impact Kara had on the Warhawk community is impossible,” her coach Jen Regan said in a statement. “A powerful athlete, dedicated teammate, and the light in everyone’s dark days, Kara truly lifted each and every one of us up in her time as a Warhawk gymnast.”

Welsh was a vault “phenom” who holds four of the eight highest vault scores in team history, the university’s athletic department said Sunday.

Kara Welsh was found dead on Friday. She was shot and killed at her home near the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

In addition to her high-caliber gymnastics, Welsh was a dedicated and supportive teammate. Her big personality and passion for motivating those around her helped her teammates succeed, the university said.

“Kara was a true Warhawk – an amazing person, student and athlete,” Athletic Director Ryan Callahan said. “We are all lucky to have spent time with her over the past three years. She was selfless and made everyone around her better. Our hearts go out to her mom, Nancy, and the rest of her family and friends.”

According to the statement, Welsh “had an immediate impact on the UW-Whitewater gymnastics program the moment she set foot on campus.”

“We know the news of Kara’s death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community,” UW-Whitewater Chancellor Corey King said in a message to students and faculty and staff members. “It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve.”