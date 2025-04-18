The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two parents in Madison, Wisconsin are in custody after police say they sexually assaulted their two-month-old baby — and had been plotting to do so since before the child was born.

Skyler Klassen, 22, and Madison Bishop, 21, are facing charges after Madison police found evidence related to child pornography on Klassen’s phone, reports local outlet WKOW.

Klassen admitted to sexually assaulting his two-month-old child while taking a video of the attack, according to the criminal complaint reviewed by WKOW.

open image in gallery Skyler Klassen was arrested in Nevada on April 8 ( Dane County Sheriff's Office )

Klassen was arrested in Nevada and extradited to Wisconsin on April 9, while Bishop was arrested on April 15.

Klassen faces charges of first-degree child sexual assault, incest, four counts of child exploitation and four counts of possession of child pornography, according to public records.

Bishop also faces one count of failure to act/sexual assault of a child and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree child sexual assault.

open image in gallery Madison Bishop was arrested on April 15 ( Dane County Sheriff's Office )

Klassen and Bishop made detailed plans to assault the baby even before birth, the criminal complaint states. They discussed how they wanted to assault their child and sent each other images and videos of child pornography frequently, according to prosecutors.

The pair also made plans to “sell” their child.

The two are now in the Dane County Jail. Bishop’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 30, while Klassen’s preliminary hearing was waived.