Threat ‘neutralized’ after active shooting reported at Wisconsin school

Nobody was reportedly hurt ‘with the exception of the alleged assailant’

Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 01 May 2024 18:51
Active shooter at Wisconsin middle school

A Wisconsin school district reported an “active shooter” at the middle school, prompting the campus to go into lockdown, before the threat was “neutralized outside of the building.”

Around 11am on Wednesday, Mount Horeb Area School District Superintendent Steve Salerno issued a warning that there had been an active shooter just after 11am at the middle school.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt “with the exception of the alleged assailant,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“The individual did not breach entryway,” the superintendent noted.

He urged locals to stay away from the school while it was in lockdown.

Law enforcement on the scene at Mount Horeb Middle School (Fox26)

At 11.47am, he later said that law enforcement officers were “circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students,” adding that the threat had been “neutralized” outside of the school building.

The suspect has not been named.

After noon, a preliminary search of the middle school had “not yielded additional suspects,” Dr Salerno wrote.￼

“Once we confirm the safety of all we will begin the process of reunification offsite with families,” he said.

“You would be so proud of our students and staff, and we’re so grateful for our first responders.”

Mount Horeb is located about 20 miles outside of Madison.

The Independent has contacted the Mount Horeb Police Department for comment.

