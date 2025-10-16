The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four people were killed and 16 injured in a weekend mass shooting at a South Carolina island bar, with the local sheriff lamenting a lack of cooperation from hundreds of witnesses.

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner confirmed on Wednesday that no arrests have been made following the early Sunday incident at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island.

His deputies are "methodically investigating", testing DNA, analysing weapons and bullets, and enhancing crime scene video. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two or three individuals, all raised in Beaufort County, who then exchanged gunfire.

“We had 700 people at this party. And we have yet to get a witness that can tell us who the shooters are. It’s ridiculous,” Tanner said.

The sheriff said he thinks people want to cooperate but fear retribution. He said they can report what they know anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Tanner took questions from reporters and the community Wednesday about the shooting that happened near last call for drinks at a party celebrating the 25th anniversary of the class of 2000 at Battery Creek High School in Beaufort.

open image in gallery Owner Willie Turral talks to the media outside of Willie's Bar and Grill in St Helena Island, S.C. after a shooting occurred early Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Tanner called the scene horrific but not surprising considering the shots were fired indiscriminately in such a large crowd of about 300 people inside the bar itself and 400 outside.

“When that many shots are fired in a crowd with the volume of people we had — multiple people get injured. Multiple people died,” Tanner said at Wednesday's briefing.

Building a case based on evidence as opposed to eyewitnesses takes time, Tanner said.

Shell casing and bullets, some taken from inside the victims, were being sent to state agents on Wednesday. The FBI was trying to enhance and analyze video from inside and outside the bar. And Beaufort County deputies were testing DNA, Tanner said.

The goal is to make sure whatever charges are filed stick, the sheriff said.

“What I’m not going to do is victimize these families a second time," Tanner said.

open image in gallery A vehicle is parked outside of Willie's Bar and Grill in St Helena Island, S.C. after a shooting occurred early Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Tanner refused to say exactly how many people may have fired or give any identifying information about possible suspects.

The sheriff also clarified that 16 people were wounded in the shooting. Initial reports said at least 20 were hurt by gunfire.

Kashawn Glaze, 22; Chiraad Smalls, 33; Amos Gary, 54; and A’shan’tek Milledge, 22, were killed in the shooting.

Willie’s Bar serves Gullah-inspired cuisine and describes itself on its website as “not just a restaurant but a community pillar committed to giving back, especially to our youth.”

An estimated 5,000 or more Gullah people living on St. Helena Island trace their ancestry back to enslaved West Africans who once worked rice plantations in the area before being eventually freed by the Civil War.