A Minnesota woman has been found guilty of killing her husband while he was on a missionary trip to the southern African nation of Angola.

Jackie Shroyer, 44, from Detroit Lakes, will serve 24 years in an Angolan prison after she was convicted by the Lubango District Court on Wednesday of involvement in her husband’s murder, according to a report from the Angola News Agency.

Beau Shroyer, who was 44 from Detroit Lakes, was killed in an “act of violence while serving Jesus” on 25 October last year, the family’s church, Lakes Area Vineyard, told the media last November. The pastor had moved to Africa in 2021 with his wife and their five children for missionary work, organized by the North Carolina-based religious organization SIM USA.

Shroyer was formally charged as a co-author in the murder of her husband in February this year, the Lakes Area Vineyard Church said. Local media had portrayed her as the “mastermind” behind the hit when she was arrested in November of last year.

open image in gallery Jackie Shroyer, left, was reportedly in a romantic relationship with one of the men who took part in her husband’s murder ( Screenshot/YouTube /@lakestv3 )

Speaking on Wednesday, the judge ruled that Shroyer had actively participated in the reconnaissance of the crime scene, and that a knife was used to carry out the murder during an ambush, according to local news.

As well as a 24-year sentence, Shroyer was ordered to pay 10 million kwanzas ($10,905.13) to the victim’s family as compensation for any moral and material damage caused, taking into consideration her financial situation and participation in the crime.”

Three others were sentenced alongside Shroyer: Bernardino Elias, reportedly her lover, Gelson Ramos, and Isalino Kayoo. The court ruled she had paid $9,500 to the latter two to carry out the murder. Elias was sentenced to 21 years for the crime of aggravated homicide. In contrast, Ramos and Kayoo were respectively sentenced to 21 and 22 years in prison for the crimes of aggravated homicide and money laundering.

Kayoo, nicknamed “Vin Diesel” by the press, was also fined for two months at a daily rate of 85 procedural reference units for possessing non-prohibited weapons subject to regulation.

All three will have to pay compensation of 4.5 million kwanzas ($4,907.31) each to the victim’s family. The four defendants will also pay a court fee of 150,000 kwanzas ($163.58).

The defence is set to appeal the court case, with Shroyer’s lawyer, Edivaldo Salvador, complaining that he is dissatisfied with the decision due to inconsistencies in the process and unvalidated evidence, according to local media.

open image in gallery Beau Shroyer, 44, was working as a pastor in Angola ( Screenshot/YouTube/Country Faith Church )

The Lakes Area Vineyard Church released a statement following the sentencing of Shroyer to confirm that the children would be cared for and the congregation would continue to work alongside SIM USA.

Lead paster Troy M. Easton wrote: “Though this news is shocking and extremely difficult to comprehend, it’s important for you to know that this verdict follows an extensive investigation and trial process that was monitored closely, conducted fairly, and carried out with integrity.

“While I am grateful for the clarity and closure this brings, I am also deeply grieved, knowing how much pain and confusion this news carries for so many, especially for Beau and Jackie’s children and family,” he continued. “The Shroyer children continue to be well cared for, and we will continue to work alongside SIM USA to ensure their ongoing care and support. Church, I love you, and I am heartbroken with you that this has become part of our story.”

He added that they prayed Shroyer would “run into the merciful, gracious, forgiving, and loving arms of our Father in Heaven.”