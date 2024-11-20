The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Virginia woman has been accused of pushing her husband to stab and disembowel a pizza shop worker because of a botched order.

Catherine Natasha Harper, 45, allegedly told her husband, Corey Trelain Harper, 47, both from Chesapeake, Virginia, to “handle the situation” after she got into a heated argument with a 24-year-old employee at a Mod Pizza in Norfolk on Sunday, according to court documents seen by WAVY.

Authorities said the incident unfolded when Catherine Harper accused the employee of botching her order.

The 45-year-old then summoned her husband to the restaurant where he stabbed the unnamed victim several times, slicing his torso and exposing his intestines, the court records allege.

The couple then allegedly fled the scene.

Norfolk Police responded to the pizza joint to find the employee suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The couple was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a malicious assault. Corey Harper faces additional charges of assault and brandishing a firearm.

open image in gallery Catherine Harper, 45, (left) allegedly told her husband, Corey Trelain Harper, 47 (right) to ‘handle’ the situation with the pizza shop employee ( WAVY TV 10 )

The Harpers appeared in court on Monday and are now being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.

They are next scheduled to appear in court on January 14 2025.

Mod Pizza said in a statement to WAVY that it was “dismayed” to hear what had happened in its restaurant.

“Please understand this is an active investigation and we are cooperating with the local police. While our team member recuperates in the hospital, we are conducting our due diligence and will make a well-thought-out decision about this situation,” the statement said.

“Moments like these force organizations to re-examine employee training and look for ways to reinforce values and expectations.”

The Independent contacted The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office for further information.