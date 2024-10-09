The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An employee at a Wendy’s in Hawaii was fatally stabbed by a customer who had been asked to stop moving tables inside the fast-food restaurant.

Reynaldo Cheney allegedly attacked Kashka Otto, 22, during a heated argument on Sunday morning in Nānākuli, Honolulu, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Cheney, 60, was already facing an outstanding warrant for illegal camping and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree attempted murder on Sunday, according to an arrest report.

An argument kicked off after Cheney reportedly uttered a derogatory name towards Otto who fired back with a punch, which triggered Cheney to stab him in retaliation, according to Cleveland19.

“He would always give a smile when taking people’s orders. He was really great. He was a great person,” Otto’s colleague Sophie Tabag told the outlet.

Officials reportedly refused to share any further information on the death of the victim. The Independent contacted the Honolulu Police Department for comment.

Otto, who played volleyball for Waianae High School in 2020, had been trying to escort Cheney off the premises after he was spotted attempting to rearrange the furniture, said the outlet.

The other Wendy’s worker, 44, was “seriously injured” during the altercation and was treated for their injuries and later released, according to the HPD.

Both men were taken to hospital but Otto did not survive.

Witnesses say that Cheney was camping out in a tent close to a beach for years, reported Cleveland19.

HPD confirmed on Monday that they are investigating the incident as a homicide and the suspect’s charges are pending.

The suspect’s bail was set at $1 million, according to the Star-Advertiser.