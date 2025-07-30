Wendy’s manager charged with murder after shooting incident that began when an employee asked to leave early

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A general manager of a Wendy’s restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting outside the fast food joint Monday evening.

Darelle Bowers, 37, was taken into custody and arraigned on a first-degree murder charge, court records show.

The shooting unfolded after Bowers and a female employee allegedly got into an argument after she reportedly asked to leave work early, FOX13 Memphis reported, citing court documents.

open image in gallery The shooting outside a Wendy’s in Memphis unfolded after Darelle Bowers and a female employee allegedly got into an argument ( FOX13 )

Bowers then threatened to slap the employee, she told investigators, which led to her calling someone to pick her up. When her ride arrived, the man, who has not been named, and Bowers got into a physical fight.

Part of the incident was captured on cell phone video that circulated on social media and was obtained by FOX13.

The footage appears to show the manager holding a gun as he approaches the man, who then throws a punch.

Less than a second later, a gunshot rings out and the man collapses to the ground as the shooter stands over him, slapping him in the face.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

open image in gallery Bowers remained in the Shelby County Jail as of Wednesday evening ( Shelby County Sheriff's Office )

“When he first got shot, he was screaming,” Ibian Parker, an eyewitness, told FOX13. “But after a minute, he just stopped moving.”

“The person that got shot, he ended up swinging on the manager of the store and the manager pulled out his gun and shot him. Well, he already had his gun in his hand,” Parker added.

“It’s honestly my first time seeing someone get shot, so I’m pretty shaken.”

Bowers remained in the Shelby County Jail as of Wednesday evening.