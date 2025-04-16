The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The remains of an 82-year-old woman missing since earlier this month was discovered encased in concrete.

Marcia Norman was last seen on April 1 at her home near Tenino, Washington. She had dinner that day with her handyman, who is believed to be the last person who saw her alive.

While examining Norman’s home, officials observed conditions suggesting she may have left in a hurry. Dishes in the sink were halfway done. Both her cars were still parked outside.

The handyman, Jeffrey Zizz, 47, was declared a “person of interest” in the case and later fled the state, violating the requirements of a prior sentence. The Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office obtained a warrant to arrest him for the sentencing violation on an unrelated child molestation charge. He was taken into custody in Missoula, Montana.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Zizz, 47, has been arrested after police reported they found Norman's body under a shed he built ( Thurston County Sheriff's Office )

Officials later discovered that he had built a shed on a property in Olympia the day after Norman went missing. On April 9, investigators moved the shed and excavated the ground beneath on April 9 and discovered human remains beneath the shed that were partially encased in concrete. Officials confirmed the following day that the remains were those of Norman.

Zizz was extradited to Washington on April 13. He remains in Thurston County Jail without bond on the sex charge as officials continue working to gather evidence on Norman’s death.

Officials did not release additional details, and said information would be forthcoming.