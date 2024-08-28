Support truly

Police say that a “nice” but hungry intruder broke into a string of homes in Washington where he cooked and cleaned his dishes before leaving without pinching anything.

Clearwood Community Association resident Eddie Andujo thought he was being pranked after the break-in suspect shattered his kitchen window in the city of Yelm and made full use of the facilities.

The polite intruder even took a shower, did his laundry and folded blankets before departing.

“When I arrived Friday morning, I noticed there was a note on my kitchen table. It says, ‘I needed food, badly. I broke into your house. Please forgive me. I ate your food and washed my clothes and showered,” Andujo told KING 5 .

“He made spaghetti. But the funny part is, he washed his dishes. So he was a nice crook I guess, I don’t know ... and he folded the blankets he used.” The burglar also left a notice alerting Andujo that his popcorn machine “wasn’t working properly” – but otherwise stole nothing.

Police conducted a K9 search on Sunday around the neighborhood – which lacks cell phone service and is located 15 minutes away from the nearest public safety building – but failed to find him.

Residents say the burglar suspects keeps breaking into homes, but police have been unable to arrest him despite search efforts. ( City of Yelm )

Bethany Stirber said the burglar broke into her car and stole her garage key. The community’s distance from police and lack of a cell phone tower, however, has made it hard for police to catch him.

“He tried to get into my garage while I was home and we scared him off, but then he keeps coming back,” Stirber told KING 5 . “I caught him again on Sunday. I called 911. I could hear them, and they couldn’t hear me. And they didn’t get here in time. He got away.”

Similar incidents have been reported from apparently polite intruders.

In 2019, an intruder broke into a Boston area home and cleaned the residence, leaving behind vacuumed rugs and roses made of toilet paper. Nate Roman came home to find his door unlocked – and his son’s room spotless – but nothing was stolen.

No suspects were identified by police, who spoke with neighbors and found no suspicious activity. “No crime happened, nothing was missing or damaged, so the police have very little to go on,” Roman said.