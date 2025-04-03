Seven taken to the hospital after ‘mass stabbing’ in DC neighborhood
The injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital
Seven people were left injured after a series of stabbings in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident took place in a northeast neighborhood, a few blocks away from Gallaudet University, an institution for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, around 4 p.m.
One person has been arrested, the agency posted on X. The Independent has contacted the police department for additional information.
Police have closed several roads in the area due to the activity.
This is a developing story...