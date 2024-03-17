Two people killed and five injured in Washington DC shooting blocks from White House

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people were fatally shot and five others were injured after a shooting broke out early on Sunday morning in Washington, DC, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 3am on Sunday morning at 7th and P Street NW — a stone’s throw from the Kennedy Recreation Center and a 10-minute drive from the White House.

The five injured individuals are adults, Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said in a press briefing.

They have each been transported to local hospitals, he added.

“We’re asking anyone who may have any information related to this incident or may have witnessed it to contact the Metropolitan Police Department,” Mr Carroll said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police posted on X: “Lookout for B/M [Black male], average build, wearing light pants, blue shirt.” The post added that the alleged shooter was last seen on foot going southbound on 7th Street NW.