A Florida man tried to smuggle a thermos into jail by “putting it up his exit ramp,” according to a local sheriff.

Walter Frymire, 51, was arrested for allegedly trespassing on a railroad shortly after police let him go following reports that he was “naked” in a local park bathroom.

Sheriff Grady Judge revealed the bizarre incident on a morning briefing on Instagram this week, where he updates residents of Polk County about crime in their local area, which is around 60 miles from Orlando.

According to Sheriff Judge, police raced to a local park when the report that he was “naked” came in.

“So we asked, ‘Is he naked or butt naked?’,” he said. “You know, you can be naked and still have your socks on.”

open image in gallery Walter Frymire was arrested after trespassing on a public railway, despite being let go by police just hours earlier ( Polk County Sheriff's Office )

When they encountered Frymire, they found that he was fully clothed. After letting him go, they rearrested him later that same day for trespassing on a nearby railway.

He was also discovered to have meth on his person, the sheriff said.

However, a routine body scan given to all prisoners revealed something even more shocking.

“You might have thought that Walter was bringing drugs into the jail,” Walter said. “He brought a thermos into the jail. That’s right.

“He put it up the exit ramp. You know what I mean?”

"We said ‘Dude! What are you doing here?’ Judge added. “He said, ‘Well, I put that inside my body.’

“He didn’t swallow it twenty-four hours earlier."

open image in gallery The thermos found inside Frymire needed a 'specialist' to remove it ( Polk County Sheriff's Office )

According to the sheriff, the authorities were forced to take Frymire to a nearby hospital where he was treated by a “specialist.”

“It was quite the ordeal, but he’s thermos-less in the county jail today,” the sheriff joked. He added that his team had likely saved Frymire’s life, despite the 51-year-old allegedly threatening to kill Judge’s deputy for arresting him.

Frymire has been arrested 25 times in the past and has served time in state prison on five separate occasions, according to the sheriff.

On one occasion, Frymire was refused admission to Marion County Jail because of a large laceration to his forehead.

He was subsequently transferred to Ocala Medical Regional Center, where his wound was treated so that his mugshot could be taken.

During that particular arrest, Frymire was found with “no shirt,” according to his arrest report. He was also lying face down on a patch of grass, following a physical altercation with an alleged victim.