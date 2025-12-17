Woman arrested for hiding razor blades in loaves of bread at Walmart stores

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas woman, Camille Benson, 33, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inserting razor blades into loaves of bread at two Walmart stores in Biloxi, Mississippi.

She faces an attempted mayhem charge, and her bond is set at $100,000.

According to Lt. Candace Young of the Biloxi Police Department, customers discovered razor blades at a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Walmart employees told police that the first report of a razor blade in a loaf came from a customer at the Supercenter on Dec. 5. A second report came on Dec. 8 from a customer who purchased bread at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

open image in gallery Camille Benson’s bond is set at $100,000. ( Biloxi Police Department via AP )

After another customer complained to the Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, employees inspected the merchandise and found several more loaves had been tampered with, law enforcement officials said.

The police department was notified on Monday.

In a press release, the department asked all citizens who bought bread from those Walmart locations to inspect the loaves and report any findings.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," Walmart said in a statement. “We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate.”

The Biloxi Police Department said it does not believe any other stores have been targeted.

If customers purchase a product that has been tampered with, they should immediately throw it out and visit their local Walmart for a full refund, the company said.