Man arrested for trying to kidnap child by hiding in mother’s car outside Walmart

A man has been arrested in Arkansas after allegedly attempting to kidnap a child in a Walmart parking lot.

Timothy Caudle, 58, was detained on Monday after authorities received a call saying that a man was inside a woman’s vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter in Sherwood, the city’s police department said.

Officials said the caller told them that the man was attempting to take a young girl.

Police arrived to find the two-year-old girl and her mother, who told officers she noticed a man hiding under clothing in her car as she was putting her daughter inside the vehicle.

She said she began yelling at the man and reached for her daughter, according to police.

The mother was eventually able to get her daughter out of the vehicle after a short struggle.

Police arrested Caudle, from Jacksonville, at the scene after he allegedly lied to investigators about his name.

Timothy Caudle was arrested after he was accused of attempting to abduct a two-year-old girl from a Walmart parking lot (Sherwood Police Department)

He is facing charges of breaking or entering, first-degree false imprisonment, first-degree endangering welfare of minor, third-degree assault, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operation.

Caudle’s arrest comes one month after Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, 64, was arrested for attempting to kidnap a four-year-old in the middle of a Walmart store in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

CCTV footage showed the 64-year-old trying to grab the child and walk away with him.

He was arrested for False Imprisonment of a Child 13 Years Old and Under.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Troy Driver, 41, was jailed after he was accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Christine Irion from a Walmart parking lot in rural Nevada and shooting her before burying her body.

Driver later died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial.