Waffle House customer accused of shooting dead employee after ordering food

A Waffle House customer has been accused of fatally shooting a teenage employee after getting agitated about a food order.

Laurinburg Police responded to reports of shots being fired at the restaurant in Laurinburg, North Carolina, at around 12.42am on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found Burlie Dawson Locklear, an 18-year-old Waffle House employee, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Locklear was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The suspect, Florwer Carlin Lizano, 38, remains at large and is wanted for first-degree murder according to ABC4 News.

Burlie Dawson Locklear, 18, (pictured) was shot in the early hours of Friday morning ( Laurinburg Police Department )

Police said that the suspect had arrived at the fast food chain and ordered food, but while it was being prepared he grew “agitated and verbally abusive” towards staff.

As soon as he received his food, the suspect allegedly walked towards his dark grey 2014-plate Chevrolet but turned back. He allegedly fired two shots at the food chain – striking Locklear – before fleeing, police said.

Suspect (pictured in surveillance footage) is wanted for allegedly shooting Waffle House worker ( Laurinburg Police Department )

Lizano is described as a Black male with light skin, with long dreads, facial hair including a beard and mustache, between 5ft8 and 5ft10 tall and “last seen wearing dark blue pullover hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes”.

In a statement to News13, Waffle House said: “We are mourning the tragic death of one of our Waffle House Associates, who was the victim of an outrageous act of violence early this morning at our Laurinburg, NC restaurant.

Police said suspect (pictured) arrived at the fast food chain and ordered food, then grew ‘agitated and verbally abusive’ towards staff ( Laurinburg Police Department )

“The death of our Associate, 18-year-old Burlie Dawson Locklear, known simply as “Dawson” to his friends and family, is horrific.

“We offer our sincerest and deepest sympathy to his family and friends. We are offering free counseling services to our Associates as we all mourn this tragic loss of life.“

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Lt. J. White at 910-276-3211 and Scotland County Crimestoppers.