Virginia authorities are investigating after a woman returned home and found critically injured man who she did not know on her sofa.

Officials with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Warrenton, about 50 miles outside of Washington, D.C., around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday after a homeowner said she arrived at her rural residence and found a stranger lying on her couch, suffering from several wounds with blood everywhere.

The homeowner, who has not been publicly identified, said she didn’t know the man but told FOX 5 she could hear him crying as she walked through the door. When she arrived home, she noticed her garage was open. She walked a few steps into the house before spotting a figure on the sofa, turning around and running back to her car.

"I never saw him. I just heard a man crying,” she told FOX 5. “I hadn't turned the lights on, and I could tell somebody was on the sofa, and it looked like they had a blanket that I keep there on the sofa pulled over them."

She called police shortly after.

open image in gallery Fauquier County deputies responded to a home Thursday after a homeowner called emergency services saying she found a wounded stranger on her sofa ( Fauquier County )

First aid measures were performed on the man until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to Winchester Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not been released.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Independent not provide additional information but said officials are working to determine whether the man, who was not from the area, was the victim of a crime. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact officials at 540-422-8650.