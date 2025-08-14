Three sheriff’s deputies shot during hours-long armed standoff

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three sheriff's deputies have been shot amid an hours-long standoff in southern Virginia.

They were executing warrants for brandishing a firearm and trespassing in Gretna, said Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael W. Taylor.

The trio were also serving a protective order.

Officials said they were “shaken up” but doing well.

There was an hours-long standoff but it ended peacefully and with the suspected shooter in custody, Taylor said.

“All three are well. Of course they’re shaken up. And they’re going through the process now of trying to heal,” Taylor said.

“They’re OK.”

open image in gallery Emergency services on the scene

Photos and video from the scene showed a large number of parked police and emergency response vehicles.

U.S. Rep. John McGuire, who represents Virginia's 5th congressional district, had earlier said in a post on X that his thoughts and prayers were with deputies and their families.

“We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time,” McGuire wrote.

Pittsylvania County is located along the state’s southern border with North Carolina, about 98 miles (158 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina.