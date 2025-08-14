Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Three sheriff’s deputies shot during hours-long armed standoff

They are ‘going through the process now of trying to heal’

Anna Loren
Thursday 14 August 2025 03:34 EDT
Law enforcement services assemble in response to an active shooting situation in Gretna, Va
Law enforcement services assemble in response to an active shooting situation in Gretna, Va

Three sheriff's deputies have been shot amid an hours-long standoff in southern Virginia.

They were executing warrants for brandishing a firearm and trespassing in Gretna, said Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael W. Taylor.

The trio were also serving a protective order.

Officials said they were “shaken up” but doing well.

There was an hours-long standoff but it ended peacefully and with the suspected shooter in custody, Taylor said.

“All three are well. Of course they’re shaken up. And they’re going through the process now of trying to heal,” Taylor said.

“They’re OK.”

Emergency services on the scene
Emergency services on the scene

Photos and video from the scene showed a large number of parked police and emergency response vehicles.

U.S. Rep. John McGuire, who represents Virginia's 5th congressional district, had earlier said in a post on X that his thoughts and prayers were with deputies and their families.

“We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time,” McGuire wrote.

Pittsylvania County is located along the state’s southern border with North Carolina, about 98 miles (158 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in