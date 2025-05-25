The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Terrifying bodycam footage captured the fatal shooting of a former translator for the American forces in Afghanistan who pulled a gun on three Virginia police officers and shouted, “I should have served with the f***ing Taliban.”

Jamal Wali, 36, launched into an anti-American tirade, telling cops he had a weapon after getting pulled over during a routine traffic stop in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 23, according to police body camera footage.

“I have a gun and I am armed. So why did you pull me over?” Wali asks the officer, who explains that the safety inspection sticker on his silver 1999 Toyota Corolla has expired.

Wali immediately interjects, telling the officer, “Yeah, they know! Call Joe Biden or call George Bush!”

open image in gallery In the clip, Wali tells the first police officer he doesn’t have a driver’s license or registration ( Fairfax County Police Department )

“I don’t have a driving license,” he adds, “Go back, sit in the f***ing car and leave.”

Becoming more aggressive, the 36-year-old tells the cop he has no vehicle registration. He then refused to provide his identification or share his name – and then tried to reach for his weapon, prompting the officer to call in backup.

“I should have served with f***ing Taliban,” Wali yelled before adding, “They’re better than you.”

open image in gallery Wali fired at the officers before he was fatally shot, the video shows ( Fairfax County Police Department )

While waiting for more officers, Wali continued his angry tirade against the United States, claiming the government “brought him here” after serving as a translator for American forces in Afghanistan and now he couldn’t leave.

“I can’t get a job. I can’t get a disability. And they took my f***ing license because I can’t pay the insurance. So why are you trying to kill me?” he asks.

Just as the back-up officers arrive, Wali warns the first cop: “Do not reach for your gun.”

open image in gallery Video shows the officer who stopped Wali had to call for back-up. ( Fairfax County Police Department )

Video shows an officer who just arrived grabbed Wali by the wrist just as he appeared to be offering an ID.

As he was grabbed, Wali pulled out his pistol and fired several shots in a matter of seconds, hitting the officers in the upper arms and elbows, Fox 5 DC reported.

One of the back-up officers on the passenger side of the car immediately returned fire, hitting Wali with four bullets.

open image in gallery Two of the police officers were injured in the shooting ( Fairfax County Police Department )

Wali was given life-saving measures by police but was declared dead at a local hospital later that day.

The two wounded officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The three officers involved in the incident are described as Fairfax County Police Department veterans with 19 years, 18 years, and three years of experience.