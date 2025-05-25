Bodycam video shows ex-Afghan translator drawing gun on police before fatal shooting during traffic stop
Jamal Wali, 36, was fatally shot by Virginia police officers after pulling a gun on the cops during a routine traffic stop
Terrifying bodycam footage captured the fatal shooting of a former translator for the American forces in Afghanistan who pulled a gun on three Virginia police officers and shouted, “I should have served with the f***ing Taliban.”
Jamal Wali, 36, launched into an anti-American tirade, telling cops he had a weapon after getting pulled over during a routine traffic stop in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 23, according to police body camera footage.
“I have a gun and I am armed. So why did you pull me over?” Wali asks the officer, who explains that the safety inspection sticker on his silver 1999 Toyota Corolla has expired.
Wali immediately interjects, telling the officer, “Yeah, they know! Call Joe Biden or call George Bush!”
“I don’t have a driving license,” he adds, “Go back, sit in the f***ing car and leave.”
Becoming more aggressive, the 36-year-old tells the cop he has no vehicle registration. He then refused to provide his identification or share his name – and then tried to reach for his weapon, prompting the officer to call in backup.
“I should have served with f***ing Taliban,” Wali yelled before adding, “They’re better than you.”
While waiting for more officers, Wali continued his angry tirade against the United States, claiming the government “brought him here” after serving as a translator for American forces in Afghanistan and now he couldn’t leave.
“I can’t get a job. I can’t get a disability. And they took my f***ing license because I can’t pay the insurance. So why are you trying to kill me?” he asks.
Just as the back-up officers arrive, Wali warns the first cop: “Do not reach for your gun.”
Video shows an officer who just arrived grabbed Wali by the wrist just as he appeared to be offering an ID.
As he was grabbed, Wali pulled out his pistol and fired several shots in a matter of seconds, hitting the officers in the upper arms and elbows, Fox 5 DC reported.
One of the back-up officers on the passenger side of the car immediately returned fire, hitting Wali with four bullets.
Wali was given life-saving measures by police but was declared dead at a local hospital later that day.
The two wounded officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The three officers involved in the incident are described as Fairfax County Police Department veterans with 19 years, 18 years, and three years of experience.