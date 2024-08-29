Victims ‘shocked’ by early release of serial Tesla road rage driver

Support truly

A man who was sentenced to five years in prison for road rage-induced threats and assaults in Los Angeles has been released after only one year, sparking frustration among the drivers affected by his violent tirades.

In August 2023, Nathaniel Radimak, 37, pleaded guilty to felony assault and criminal threat charges. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but has been paroled after 10 months, NBC 4 Los Angeles reports.

Videos of his actions went viral in 2022. Footage captured Radimak driving around in his Tesla and attacking drivers with a pipe on streets and freeways in LA until his arrest in January 2023.

In one video, Radimak can be seen exiting his Tesla — which did not have license plates — with a pipe in hand and beating on a truck behind him before fleeing the scene.

When police arrested him they found steroids and more than $30,000 in his Tesla, according to the New York Post.

Nathaniel Radimak approaches a truck with a pipe in his hand after exiting his Tesla ( California Highway Patrol )

It was later revealed that Radimak had a criminal history spanning "nearly two decades" across multiple states, according to prosecutors.

Gloria Allred, the famed attorney who is representing some of the Radimak's victims, said there is a sense of frustration among them that he was allowed out of prison after such a brief stint behind bars.

"His early release has shocked and disappointed many of the victims whom I represent,” she said. “Many of these victims were never consulted about the plea deal and were never given a chance to speak at the sentencing.”

Radimak is arrested by California Highway Patrol troopers in 2022. He was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony assault and criminal threat charges, but was paroled just 10 months into his sentence ( California Highway Patrol )

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 424 days of Radimak's sentence were counted as time served while he was awaiting his sentencing, and he received further credits for his time in prison. He was in prison for 212 days, and was credited another 212 for good behavior.

Some victims are reportedly afraid of possible retaliation.

“I highly doubt Radimak has learned from his mistakes and will be coming out a changed person a very short time,” one victim, who wished to remain anonymous, reportedly told NBC 4. “I am worried he will try to find the victims whose names have been released. He is a menace to society and I strongly disagree about his early release.”

A second anonymous victim said they hoped that prison had changed Radimak for the better, but were skeptical of his parole nonetheless.

“Parole boards continue to allow perpetrators to walk free after serving just minimal time, putting a lot of innocent people at risk and sending criminals the wrong message," that victim said.