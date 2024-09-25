Suspects take victim’s dismembered remains on train to try and hide crime, says DA

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Two New York City men have been charged with murder after police found the body of a Bronx man dismembered in a city apartment.

Muhammad Aadil, 40, and Ronei Harris, 18, “allegedly killed and mutilated a man, and then took some remains, in a shopping cart, on a Metro North train to Yonkers where they burned the cart,” stated Bronx County District Attorney Darcel D Clark.

“This was a brutal disregard for a human being.”

The suspects were indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance over the death of 46-year-old Lutalo Henderson. Both Aadil and Harris were also hit with differing drug charges.

Police say the man’s murder took place between July 27 and August 5.

Cops say the men cut off Henderson’s legs below the knees and removed his hands hands and jaw. The suspects then wrapped the man’s torso in trash bags and took it in a shopping cart to Yonkers using the Metro North train.

After that, they set the cart on fire under the Oak Street Bridge over the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers. During the course of an investigation, investigators were led to an apartment on Rogers Place in the Bronx where they found the body parts, including the victim’s legs in the freezer.

His hands were found in a crockpot filled with bleach, ABC 7 reported. Additionally, police say drug paraphernalia and a gun were found in the kitchen of the apartment.

The DA’s office said Aadil and Henderson were roommates and Harris killed the victim following a dispute at their home.

One of the men’s neighbors reportedly heard loud noises after the incident that sounded like someone carrying something heavy down the stairs.

“It seemed like it was heavy,” she told the outlet in Spanish. “And I heard the voice of a man who was telling another man to hurry up.”