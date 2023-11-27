Suspect arrested in Vermont shooting of three Palestinian students

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of three Palestinian students who were ambushed by a gunman while walking to a family Thanksgiving dinner over the weekend.

Jason J Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday afternoon close to the scene of the attack – which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The Burlington Police Department said in a press release that the suspected gunman lives in an apartment building close to the scene of the shooting in Burlington.

A search of his home uncovered evidence that gave law enforcement “probable cause” to believe Mr Eaton was behind the attack, police said.

The 48-year-old is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday.

The shooting unfolded on Saturday night when the three 20-year-old college students – Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmad – were walking along a street in Burlington.

The friends, who were headed to a Thanksgiving dinner at a family member’s home, were speaking to each other in English and Arabic, according to the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee.

Police said that two of the students were also wearing keffiyehs at the time.

Three Palestinian students who were shot while walking to a family dinner in Burlington, Vermont. They have been identified as Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid (@@hzomlot/Twitter)

The group was suddenly confronted by a man with a handgun who opened fire on them without speaking a single word to the victims, police said.

Burlington police are expected to hold a press conference on Monday to update the public about the case.