Suspect arrested in Vermont shooting of three Palestinian students
Jason J Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday afternoon close to the scene of the Burlington attack – which is being investigated as a possible hate crime
A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of three Palestinian students who were ambushed by a gunman while walking to a family Thanksgiving dinner over the weekend.
Jason J Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday afternoon close to the scene of the attack – which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
The Burlington Police Department said in a press release that the suspected gunman lives in an apartment building close to the scene of the shooting in Burlington.
A search of his home uncovered evidence that gave law enforcement “probable cause” to believe Mr Eaton was behind the attack, police said.
The 48-year-old is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday.
The shooting unfolded on Saturday night when the three 20-year-old college students – Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmad – were walking along a street in Burlington.
The friends, who were headed to a Thanksgiving dinner at a family member’s home, were speaking to each other in English and Arabic, according to the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee.
Police said that two of the students were also wearing keffiyehs at the time.
The group was suddenly confronted by a man with a handgun who opened fire on them without speaking a single word to the victims, police said.
Burlington police are expected to hold a press conference on Monday to update the public about the case.