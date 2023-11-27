Jump to content

Suspect arrested in Vermont shooting of three Palestinian students

Jason J Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday afternoon close to the scene of the Burlington attack – which is being investigated as a possible hate crime

Rachel Sharp
Monday 27 November 2023 03:29
3 Palestinian students shot in Vermont

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of three Palestinian students who were ambushed by a gunman while walking to a family Thanksgiving dinner over the weekend.

Jason J Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday afternoon close to the scene of the attack – which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The Burlington Police Department said in a press release that the suspected gunman lives in an apartment building close to the scene of the shooting in Burlington.

A search of his home uncovered evidence that gave law enforcement “probable cause” to believe Mr Eaton was behind the attack, police said.

The 48-year-old is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday.

The shooting unfolded on Saturday night when the three 20-year-old college students – Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmad – were walking along a street in Burlington.

The friends, who were headed to a Thanksgiving dinner at a family member’s home, were speaking to each other in English and Arabic, according to the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee.

Police said that two of the students were also wearing keffiyehs at the time.

Three Palestinian students who were shot while walking to a family dinner in Burlington, Vermont. They have been identified as Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid

(@@hzomlot/Twitter)

The group was suddenly confronted by a man with a handgun who opened fire on them without speaking a single word to the victims, police said.

Burlington police are expected to hold a press conference on Monday to update the public about the case.

