First victims in UNLV mass shooting identified

Three people were killed and another left seriously injured during an attack on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on Wednesday.

All four of the victims were faculty members at the UNLV, the college’s president Keith Whitfield has confirmed. Two of the three deceased have now been named.

Both died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner.

One of the victims was 39-year-old assistant professor Patricia Navarro-Velez, from Las Vegas.

Dr Navarro-Velez was an assistant professor of accounting and had “devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants”, Mr Whitfield said.

She joined UNLV nearly five years ago as a professor of accounting, where she primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems.

Prior to this she received her PhD in accounting from the University of Central Florida, received her MAcc from Bowling Green State University, and received her BBA in accounting from the University of Puerto Rico, Ponce.

She was a recipient of the AICPA Fellowship for Minority Doctoral Students and the KPMG Foundation Minority Doctoral Students Scholarship from 2014 to 2019.

Local cheerleading gym California Allstars sent “deepest condolences” to the “Navarro family”, following news of her death.

“Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of a beloved member of our Cali family in yesterday’s senseless shooting,” the Instagram post read. “Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Navarro family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Dr Cha Jan Chang, 64, was known as ‘Jerry’ by friends and colleagues (University of Nevada, Las Vegas)

Dr Cha Jan Chang, 64, was known as “Jerry” by friends and colleagues.

Dr Chang was a longtime educator of management information systems, who had spent more than 20 years of his academic career teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students, said college president Kevin Whitfield.

According to his résumé, Dr Chang’s research interests included software piracy, human computer interaction, organizational learning, and strategic planning.

The third deceased victim has also been identified but their name has been released publicly while the coroner’s office works to identify next of kin.

According to Mr McMahill the fourth victim is was a 38-year-old male, who was a visiting professor. He is currently at Sunrise Hospital and in a stable condition.