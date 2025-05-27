Drunk driver who killed Las Vegas cop in wrong-way crash was undocumented, nearly three times over DWI limit
Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.205 at the time of the 99-mph crash.
An undocumented immigrant drunk driver who killed a Las Vegas police officer in a wrong-way crash last year was nearly three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit, according to a new report.
Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, 31, crashed into 29-year-old LVMPD Officer Colton Pulsipher’s car on Dec. 12, 2024, killing both of them, KLAS reported.
Jimenez-Jimenez, who was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.205 at the time of the crash, new documents revealed.
In addition to being over Nevada’s 0.08 limit, Jimenez-Jimenez also had THC, the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana, in his system and was driving between 91 and 99 mph, according to the report.
Jimenez-Jimenez had applied for U.S. citizenship in 2020, but was ordered to be removed from the country in 2021 by a Texas judge. He entered the country illegally twice in 2019 and was returned to Mexico each time by ICE.
Pulsipher, the officer killed in the crash, was a husband and father of three. He was off duty at the time and ob his way home, police said.
A third person who collided with Jimenez-Jimenez’s truck after the initial crash was also injured. According to authorities, there was also a man in the passenger seat of Jimenez-Jimenez’s truck, who walked off into the desert and was found asleep nine hours later.
The passenger told police that he and Jimenez-Jimenez worked for a landscaping company and that Jimenez-Jimenez drove to the desert to drink.
Inside the truck, police located several empty alcoholic beverage containers and receipts and packages from a marijuana dispensary.
Investigators were then able to locate a video of Jimenez-Jimenez and his passenger purchasing marijuana products through a drive-thru dispensary. The footage also showed Jimenez-Jimenez smoking while in the driver’s seat.
Jimenez-Jimenez’s truck was not registered in his name, but its owner never contacted police, according to documents.