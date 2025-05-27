The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An undocumented immigrant drunk driver who killed a Las Vegas police officer in a wrong-way crash last year was nearly three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit, according to a new report.

Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, 31, crashed into 29-year-old LVMPD Officer Colton Pulsipher’s car on Dec. 12, 2024, killing both of them, KLAS reported.

Jimenez-Jimenez, who was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.205 at the time of the crash, new documents revealed.

In addition to being over Nevada’s 0.08 limit, Jimenez-Jimenez also had THC, the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana, in his system and was driving between 91 and 99 mph, according to the report.

Jimenez-Jimenez had applied for U.S. citizenship in 2020, but was ordered to be removed from the country in 2021 by a Texas judge. He entered the country illegally twice in 2019 and was returned to Mexico each time by ICE.

open image in gallery Las Vegas Police Officer Colton Pulsipher (above) was killed in a wrong-way crash after Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, was driving with a blood-alcohol level three times over the legal limit. ( Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department )

Pulsipher, the officer killed in the crash, was a husband and father of three. He was off duty at the time and ob his way home, police said.

A third person who collided with Jimenez-Jimenez’s truck after the initial crash was also injured. According to authorities, there was also a man in the passenger seat of Jimenez-Jimenez’s truck, who walked off into the desert and was found asleep nine hours later.

The passenger told police that he and Jimenez-Jimenez worked for a landscaping company and that Jimenez-Jimenez drove to the desert to drink.

Inside the truck, police located several empty alcoholic beverage containers and receipts and packages from a marijuana dispensary.

Investigators were then able to locate a video of Jimenez-Jimenez and his passenger purchasing marijuana products through a drive-thru dispensary. The footage also showed Jimenez-Jimenez smoking while in the driver’s seat.

Jimenez-Jimenez’s truck was not registered in his name, but its owner never contacted police, according to documents.