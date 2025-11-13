The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nine thieves were caught on camera all climbing out of the same car and breaking into a Virginia vape shop, where they made off with expensive sneakers, Pokemon cards and over $13,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the group filing out of a gray Hyundai Sonata as if it were a clown car – with two of the alleged burglars stashed in the trunk – before breaking into Accolades Vapes and Tobacco Shop around 3:30 a.m. on October 15.

The thieves, all wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks, shattered the window at the shop in Warrenton, about 55 miles outside of Washington, D.C., to gain entry, Fox 5 reported.

Once inside, the group stole 15 pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, clothing, water pipes, vapes, Pokemon cards and the cash register, according to the report.

The shop’s owner told Fox that the thieves made off with about $13,000 worth of merchandise – and none of it will be covered by insurance.

open image in gallery Nine people climbed out of a small car and broke into a Virginia vape shop last month, authorities said as they continue to for the suspected robbers, who made off with $13,000 worth of merchandise ( Fauquier County Sheriff's Office )

“It’s just a very tough situation with the vape industry, insurance [companies] are a little finicky with that, so what happens is you just have to take the loss,” the owner said.

The footage shows all nine people wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirt during the robbery.

In order to get inside the building, the group had to break a window and push past a temporary wall standing in front of it.

“It’s horrible because bringing the community back is what we’re actively trying to do. Thanks to our community in Fauquier County, it has been nothing but support and the sheriff's department has been really, really helpful,” he added.

open image in gallery The group climbed through a window and pushed a temporary wall forward to gain access to the shop’s merchandise ( Fauquier County Sheriff's Office )

When asked if he had a message to the thieves, the owner simply said: “Do better.”

The sheriff’s office believes the crew is also responsible for other burglaries in the area and is encouraging anyone who recognizes them to come forward with information.