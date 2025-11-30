The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A celebratory night for Vanderbilt football ended with quarterback Diego Pavia’s brother being arrested, marking the second time he’s been taken into custody during a game this season.

Javier Pavia, 25, was taken into custody on a public intoxication charge during Vanderbilt’s 45-24 win over Tennessee on Friday when he allegedly clashed with Neyland Stadium staffers, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Kimberly Glenn, confirmed to Knox News.

According to a police report obtained by the news outlet, University of Tennessee event staff accused Pavia of blocking fans’ view with a large flag and repeatedly instructed him to remove it, but he refused.

open image in gallery Javier Pavia, 25, was taken into custody on a public intoxication charge during Vanderbilt’s 45-24 win over Tennessee on Friday when he allegedly clashed with Neyland Stadium staffers ( Knox County Sheriff's Office )

The arresting officer who responded to the scene claimed that Pavia was slurring his words, was unsteady on his feet, and appeared intoxicated.

“(Javier Pavia) was also extremely verbally combative with event staff and myself,” the report said.

Pavia was booked in Knox County Jail on Sunday and released on his own recognizance, according to jail records.

open image in gallery Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia celebrates after an NCAA college football game Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn ( AP )

Friday’s arrest marks the second time this season that Pavia has been detained at a Vanderbilt game.

On August 20, Pavia and another one of his brothers, Roel Pavia, were arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest following Vanderbilt’s win over Charleston Southern in Nashville, according to court documents.

In that incident, police were called to the stadium for reports of a belligerent man allegedly throwing food on spectators, according to WSMV.

That case remains pending, with a court hearing set for January 12.