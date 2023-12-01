School shooter’s ‘ex-girlfriend’ charged with making threats to Uvalde community

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young woman who claimed to be the girlfriend of the Robb Elementary School shooter is in federal custody after years of threats she allegedly made against the Uvalde community.

Victoria Gabriela Rodríguez-Morales, now 19, was indicted on 13 federal counts over the repeated threats that were made between May and October 2023, the Justice Department announced.

She described the school shooting victims as “all the little losers souls,” according to a 27-page criminal complaint. “I pray for them to be burning in hell.”

Ms Rodríguez-Morales claimed as recently as June 2023 that she and Salvador Ramos had planned the May 2022 massacre together as a couple. Ultimately, Ramos carried out the attack on his own, gunning down 19 students and two teachers in one of the deadliest school shootings in recent years.

“Me and Salvador wanted to do this together but he don’t wait for me to come,” she allegedly wrote in Instagram messages, according to the complaint.

“Anyways more kids will die and teens so don’t cry about this one cause there’s worse coming,” she added.

Victoria Gabriela Rodríguez-Morales was arrested last week in Puerto Rico (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico)

But Ms Rodríguez-Morales alleged threats began years before the Uvalde community was shaken to its core by the massacre.

In 2018, she was sent to a juvenile detention centre in Texas, where she began emailing threats to “kill public officials, shoot schools, and kill teachers and students” – which she admitted to investigators, according to charging documents.

As a condition of her release from juvenile custody in May 2020, Ms Rodríguez-Morales moved with her family to Puerto Rico.

But the threats to the Uvalde community did not stop.

Ms Rodríguez-Morales used social media sites and email to threaten schools, law enforcement, hospitals and victims of the May 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico alleged.

In a comment Ms Rodríguez-Morales allegedly made on 22 May 2023, she claimed she told former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo about the planned attack on Robb Elementary shooting before it happened.

“Pete Arredondo thought he had it but look how he ended, being hated by everyone. That how i wanted to destroy him. Pete didnt listen to me and i told him i was going to send someone to shoot theirs school only at uvalde but he said ‘yeah come and proove it,’” she wrote.

A memorial surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting (Getty Images)

On 21 May 2023, Ms Rodríguez-Morales commented on a City of Uvalde post on Instagram, “Y’all mother f***** will get what you deserve I will haunt everyone from class 2022 to 2023 Each and every single one of y’all will die in the name of Salvador I have a whole clown crew waiting for my signal to start the plan.”

She also referred to the shooting as “lovely,” and wrote that her ex “could accomplish something we both wanted to do.”

“But the fact that more blood is going to be drained through my hands,” she added, “it makes me horny.”

“I will haunt everyone from class 2022 to 2023. Each and every single one of y’all will die,” she wrote in another comment. “Each and every single one of y’all will die in the name of Salvador.”

In early October 2023, Ms Rodríguez-Morales allegedly made several comments on the game streaming website Kick that read: “We will shoot Uvalde Texas high school and Texas A&M college,” and “those are the guns imma use there.”

Later in the month, on 25 October, she allegedly sent an email to a Uvalde CISD email that stated, “If Mata Rubio wins the elections I will kill her.”

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, campaigned to become mayor of Uvalde (U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Puerto Rico)

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, campaigned to become mayor of Uvalde.

Ms Rodríguez-Morales mentioned former police chief Pete Arredondo again in October in a post on Facebook.

“We will shoot Uvalde texas high school. Don’t beleive me try me. Ask Pete Arredondo what happened 4 days before the massacre. Me and Salvador wanted to kill them kids together but by that time I couldn’t get there.”

Ms Rodríguez-Morales was arrested in Puerto Rico last week and indicted on the 13 interstate threats. If convicted, she could face more than six decades in prison.

(U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Puerto Rico)

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office has no tolerance for illegal threats, especially threats that target people who are the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” W. Stephen Muldrow, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, said in a statement.

“Threatening with violence, under any context, is unacceptable behavior. Making threats of violence to schools and other public institutions, is a federal crime,” Joseph González, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office, added.

“May this serve as public notice that this behavior will not be tolerated, in Puerto Rico or anywhere else in the nation.”

In August, Ramos’s 17-year-old cousin Nathan Cruz was arrested and charged with making “terroristic threats” after he reportedly told his family that he planned to “do the same thing.”