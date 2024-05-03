The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Utah woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her friend was fatally shot in what police have said was an incomplete “suicide pact”.

Heavenly Faith Garfield, 21, was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in Utah County on Wednesday without bail.

According to family members, she and the unnamed victim, also 21, had been discussing the pact for several weeks.

A friend of the victim provided officers with text messages he had received from her stating that she wanted to die but was too scared to kill herself, an affidavit of probable cause, obtained by the Associated Press said.

That friend also told police the victim had a suicide pact with Ms Garfield.

Ms Garfield’s father called 911 just before 3.30pm on Tuesday to report the shooting, police said. He said his daughter shot the 21-year-old victim at 10.45am as part of the suicide pact.

Saratoga Springs Police have recommended that Heavenly Faith Garfield, 21, be charged with murder and discharge of a firearm ( Saratoga Springs Police Department )

Detectives on the scene found a 9mm bullet near the victim’s body, KUTV reported, citing police documents.

Saratoga Springs Police have recommended Ms Garfield be charged with murder and discharge of a firearm. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf and no charges have been filed as of yet.

A voicemail seeking comment left Wednesday with a phone number believed to belong to Garfield’s mother was not immediately returned.

