Utah mom who feared ‘end times’ arrested after taking kids to Croatia

A Utah woman who warned that the end times were approaching and is accused of illegally taking her four young children abroad in defiance of a custody order has been arrested in Croatia, authorities said Tuesday.

Elleshia Seymour, 35, was charged in Salt Lake County in December with four counts of custodial interference for removing the children from Utah despite lacking legal custody. Croatia’s foreign ministry confirmed by email that she was arrested earlier this month and is being held on suspicion of violating children’s rights.

The children have been placed in foster care in Croatia as their father, Kendall Seymour, works to bring them back to the United States. He told The Associated Press that he is currently in the country, visiting the children while completing the necessary legal paperwork. He is the father of the three oldest children and said he holds power of attorney for the fourth.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill said his office is coordinating with federal authorities to explore extradition options. Elleshia Seymour was not available for comment while in custody, and Utah court records do not list an attorney who could speak onher behalf.

Kendall Seymour with his three kids ( GoFundMe/Kendall Seymour )

Elleshia Seymour posted videos of herself on TikTok last year describing apocalyptic dreams and urging people to prepare, according to her ex-husband, who identified her in videos viewed by the AP.

The end times is a Christian view with various interpretations of apocalyptic biblical passages, but many believe it involves a series of cataclysmic events before Jesus returns to Earth.

In one video, she said she dreamed about an electromagnetic pulse attack that caused aircraft to crash, computers to stop working and people to lose access to food, water and heating. “The Lord is trying to tell people that it's going to be a cold winter."

Elleshia Seymour and her children were last seen in the U.S. in late November. They were staying with an American family in Croatia who apparently didn't know at first that she and her children were being sought, according to her ex-husband.

One of the children tipped off a son of the hosting family, leading to her arrest Jan. 16, Kendall Seymour said by phone from Croatia. “One of my kids told him, ‘Hey, search my name, Google my name, you’ll find it.’”

The host family either turned her in or convinced her to do so, he said.

The FBI had been getting tips that Elleshia Seymour and the children — ages 11, 8, 7 and 3 — were in Croatia after allegedly leaving their home in a Salt Lake City suburb in late November, said Kendall Seymour.

A former boyfriend told police Elleshia Seymour had “recently discussed obtaining passports and leaving the country, expressing concerns about biblical events and the ‘end of times,’” according to Utah court documents.

Court documents said police went to Seymour’s home in West Jordan on Dec. 2 after friends and co-workers reported being unable to reach her. Officers found the apartment unlocked with nobody home, along with a notebook listing plans to shred documents, discard phones and take passports.

Police later found her car parked at Salt Lake City International Airport and reviewed video showing the family entering the airport Nov. 29 and boarding a one-way flight to Europe, according to court documents.

Elleshia Seymour divorced the father of her youngest child in 2024 and Kendall Seymour in 2021, according to court documents.