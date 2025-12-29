The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Utah mother allegedly abducted her four children and brought them to Europe while leaving behind a “delusional” note and to-do list, authorities say.

In late November, Elleshia Anne Seymour, 35, allegedly took her four children to Salt Lake City International Airport and boarded a one-way flight bound for Amsterdam before continuing to Croatia.

Officers from the West Jordan Police Department have charged Seymour with four counts of custodial interference and removing a child from the state, third-degree felonies, ABC4 Utah reported.

The father of three of the four children, Kendall Seymour, has created a GoFundMe to help with the cost of flying to Europe to bring the children home.

open image in gallery Kendall Seymour with his ex-wife Elleshia Anne Seymour and their children ( GoFundMe/Kendall Seymour )

“Elle forged passport documents for the kids, left behind a note dictating a delusional message from God promising her she would be in Italy by Christmas, and a to-do list that mentioned ‘shred paperwork, destroy identifying photos, throw away phone, purchase pre-paid phone’," Kendall wrote.

“I know someone who was dropped off in a foreign country at 8 yrs old where they didn't speak the language, and they strongly suggested that we personally go pick them up wherever they are found. This will minimize the trauma.

“If we can be there to get them asap after mom is arrested, they will feel safer and will not suffer as much wondering what is going to happen to them, to their mom, and to their future.”

Officers from the West Jordan Police Department conducted a welfare check at Elleshia’s home on December 2 and found the door unlocked and no one home.

open image in gallery Landon Hal Seymour, 10, Levi Parker Seymour, 8, Hazel Rae Seymour, 7 and Jacob Kurt Brady, 3, remain missing ( GoFundMe/Kendall Seymour )

Police also allege Elleshia was uncontactable since November 29 and further allege she discussed forging passports and leaving the country with her former boyfriend.

Airport footage showed Elleshia and four children boarding a flight, while allegedly leaving a voicemail to one of her ex-husbands saying she took the children because the “end times” were coming.

The Utah Department of Public Safety issued an endangered and missing advisory on December 10 for the four children.

open image in gallery Kendall Seymour with his three kids ( GoFundMe/Kendall Seymour )

Landon Hal Seymour, 10, Levi Parker Seymour, 8, Hazel Rae Seymour, 7, and Jacob Kurt Brady, 3, remain missing.

Kendall added that his ex-wife has not been found, but said the FBI was working hard to bring the children home as soon as possible.

“Any funds received in excess of flight costs will go towards therapy needed because of this traumatic experience. My genuine hope is that the kids are found quickly, and we can pick them up while they still think they're on a vacation,” Kendall added.