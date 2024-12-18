Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police find family of five, including three children, dead inside Utah home in ‘absolutely horrific’ homicide

Police found the bodies of a 42-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy, a nine-year-old girl, and 2-year-old girl inside the West Valley City home

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Tuesday 17 December 2024 22:57 EST
Police discovered the bodies of a family inside the West Valley City home on Tuesday
Police discovered the bodies of a family inside the West Valley City home on Tuesday (Getty Images)

Police are investigating a multi-victim homicide after a family, including three children, were found dead inside a house in Utah.

A concerned family member called West Valley City Police on Monday night after they were unable to reach their female relative, according to police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

Police arrived at the house but when they initially found no obvious signs of a crime, they did not enter the home.

But when the woman in question didn’t show up for work on Tuesday, the family member went to the home and entered through the garage.

The relative discovered a 17-year-old boy injured from a gunshot wound and immediately called the police.

Police did not initially find anything amiss outside the Utah home
Police did not initially find anything amiss outside the Utah home (Getty Images)

When officers entered the home they found the bodies of a 42-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy, a nine-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old girl, authorities said. The family was not identified by police.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital and his condition is unknown.

“This is far beyond anything routine,” Vainuku said. “There were four [homicides] in this city for the entire year of 2024. This more than doubles that number ... Absolutely horrific.”

Police believe the incident is isolated to the home at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

