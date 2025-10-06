The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

What started as an ordinary Friday mail delivery turned tragic when a U.S. Postal Service worker was shot in the face during a confrontation with a delivery driver at an apartment complex in Washington state.

Police responded to the West Mall Place Apartments in the town of Everett around 12:50 p.m. after reports of a shooting, local news outlet KOMO reported.

When they arrived, they found the mail carrier seriously injured. According to Postal Inspector John Wiegand, the unidentified worker was delivering mail when an argument broke out with another delivery driver.

“A small altercation took place where unfortunately the carrier was shot in the face,” Wiegand said.

The injured mail carrier was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and was in critical condition. Police said the suspect was taken into custody. He was expected to be booked into the Snohomish County Jail Friday night.

Police responded to the West Mall Place Apartments in the town of Everett, Washington, around 12:50 p.m. after reports of a shooting ( Getty Images )

The postal truck and an Amazon delivery van were towed from the scene later that afternoon, KOMO reported.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the shooter was an Amazon delivery person but, according to KOMO, witnesses told investigators the man allegedly went to the apartment office and reported that he had shot a postal worker.

The Independent has reached out to the Everett Police Department and Amazon for more information.

The names of the two delivery people were not released. The motive behind the incident is under investigation.

Neighbors told KOMO they were stunned to hear about the shooting and said they had previously felt safe in the complex.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” neighbor Jelani Jones said. “I know him as the mailman, he’s a good dude. I can’t believe that. He’s always good with people in our neighborhood.”