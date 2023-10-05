Jump to content

Ex-USC gynaecologist accused of sexually abusing hundreds of students found dead

USC has paid out $1.1bn to settle claims against Dr George Tyndall

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 05 October 2023 20:23

The former University of Southern California gynaecologist who allegedly sexually abused scores of female students on campus has died.

Dr George Tyndall, 76, was set to go on trial next year accused of inappropriate touching and harassment during examinations at the private Los Angeles university’s health clinic.

He was found dead at his home in the city on Wednesday, his lawyer told The Los Angeles Times.

USC has paid $1.1bn to settle claims made against it, the largest payout in higher education history. Tyndall treated thousands of women during his 27-year tenure at the university.

“He got away with it. Spent almost no days in jail. Caused untold suffering to hundreds, if not thousands, of students at USC. ..... I’m at a loss to explain this to my clients,” John Manly, one of the lead attorneys in the civil lawsuits told the newspaper.

Tyndall’s lawyer, Leonard Levine, said that a female friend had found Tyndall in bed and unresponsive when she visited his condo. She had gone there after he failed to pick up the telephone.

“From the very beginning, Dr Tyndall had adamantly denied every one of the charges against him. All he ever wanted was his day in court, which he was confident would end in his complete exoneration,” Mr Levine said.

“Now, neither he nor his accusers will get that, and that is very unfortunate for everyone involved.”

