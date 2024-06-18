The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A University of Southern California student was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a homeless man who was reportedly breaking into cars on the school’s Greek Row on Monday night.

Ivan Gallegos, 19, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder and held on $2 million bond, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The deadly stabbing happened around 8:15 p.m. on Monday on West 28th Street outside of a fraternity house following a confrontation between the student and a homeless man, police said.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s and homeless.

“The male victim was breaking into vehicles at the location when the suspect confronted and stabbed the victim,” the LAPD said.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD paramedics. The suspect remained at scene and was taken into custody without incident.”