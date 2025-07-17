US warns Indian visa holders after shoplifting case in Illinois

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The US Embassy in India warned in a new advisory that committing crimes such as theft or assault on American soil could result in visa revocation and a ban on future entry, days after a video of an Indian woman, accused of shoplifting during her visit to Illinois, went viral.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, allegedly spent seven hours at a Target store in the town of Normal, picking up merchandise worth approximately $1,300 (about Rs110,000).

She was later stopped by store employees while allegedly attempting to leave the premises without paying.

The incident, which occurred on 1 May, gained traction after bodycam footage from responding police officers was posted on YouTube.

In the video, a store staff member is heard telling officers: “So basically, we have been watching this girl for four hours. She has taken tonnes of merchandise... different kinds. We are getting a total done for you. It will be well over 500 [dollars] I am sure...”

“No. It will be more,” interjects the accused, sitting in blue shirt. “You are right!” exclaims the staffer.

The woman can be seen pleading with officers, insisting she had intended to pay and asking to resolve the matter without further action. “Listen! I don’t want to get into any trouble,” she says. “Too late for that, girl,” responds the officer as she asks the accused to pull up the passport.

“I’m really sorry…I’m ready to pay for this,” she says, pleading desperately.

Despite her appeal, she was handcuffed and taken to the police station. A woman officer is heard in the video asking, “Are you allowed to steal things in India? I did not think so.” According to the footage, felony charges are expected to be filed, although the woman has not yet been formally arrested.

Responding to the incident, the US Embassy in India issued a public advisory on social media, stating: “Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues – it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws.”

While shoplifting is typically prosecuted under state law in the United States, depending on the value of the stolen property or the context of the crime, federal charges may also apply. Under US law, terms such as larceny, embezzlement, and burglary cover various forms of theft and are addressed both in federal statutes and in state-specific criminal codes.