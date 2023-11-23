One dead and police officer injured in DC shooting
An individual wanted for an alleged drug violation is dead and an officer is wounded after the two exchanged gunfire in Washington, DC
A police officer was injured and a person killed during a shoot out between the two in Washington, DC earlier this week.
On 22 November, an unnamed US Park Police officer stopped an unnamed suspect wanted for an alleged narcotics violation, US Park Police said in a statement.
The person fled on foot and the officer pursued. The parties then exchanged gunfire and both sustained gunshot wounds, per the statement.
Responding officers provided aid to both the officer and suspect before they were transported to the hospital.
The person was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, the involved officer has multiple wounds but is alert as of 23 November, per NBC Washington.
The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department is now leading an investigation into the incident.
Per US Park Police policy, the officer will be placed on 30 days of paid administrative leave and the office will release body camera footage of the incident within 30 days, according to the statement.