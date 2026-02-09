The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman is accusing federal agents of animal cruelty after a marshal appeared to kick her small dog during her boyfriend’s arrest in Tennessee.

Emma Hollingsworth, of Memphis, claimed the incident broke her miniature Schnauzer Yoshi’s rib and he is now recovering with painkillers after a trip to the vet.

The Marshals Service insists the kick was not done with “malice” and instead as a “last resort”.

In a video clip to Facebook showing the altercation, Hollingsworth acknowledged that agents had an arrest warrant for her boyfriend. Court records obtained by local channel Action News 5 says Jaquize Henderson was wanted in connection with a commercial burglary in North Mississippi.

In the footage, several armed marshals are seen outside an apartment building while nine month-old Yoshi runs around them, barking.

Agents are heard giving orders that the dog be restrained but Hollingsworth later told Action News 5 she was unable to do so because a marshal was blocking her doorway.

One of the marshals then appears to kick Yoshi, punting the animal off the ground.

“He was at no harm, they literally kicked him for no reason,” Hollingsworth said in her Facebook video.

open image in gallery The U.S. Marshals Service insist they were “mitigating a dangerous situation” (file photo) ( Department of Justice )

Hollingsworth later took him to the vet, she said, where he was treated for a broken rib and prescribed medication.

“This isn't protection — this is abuse. U.S. Marshals came to our home, used unnecessary force, and kicked my dog, leaving him with a broken rib,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Power doesn’t excuse abuse. Ever. This is very unacceptable.”

The Independent has contacted the Marshals Service for comment.

In a statement to media outlets, a spokesperson offered an alternative version of events, claiming that during the execution of the arrest “a dog from one of the apartments got loose and tried repeatedly and aggressively to attack the working K9.”

“While the appearance of the incident is unfortunate, the deputy marshal’s action was not done with malice,” the statement continued.

“It was a last resort, split-second action taken by a law enforcement officer to control the environment and mitigate a dangerous situation.”

“An uncontrolled, aggressive animal can hinder official duties and threaten safety.”

It also reminded dog owners to always keep their pets leashed.