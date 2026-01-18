Disturbing claims that unlicensed women performed cat surgeries in private home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two women have been arrested for allegedly performing surgical procedures on cats inside a private home.

Camryn Garrard, 27, and Sarah Benefield, 37, who do not have veterinary licenses, are charged with cruelty to animals and the unlawful practice of veterinary medicine.

An investigation into the disturbing allegations began after Douglas County Animal Control received a complaint on December 16 that the two women had allegedly neutered two male cats at Benefield’s home in Newnan, Georgia. Authorities say the surgeries may have been conducted without anesthesia.

Garrard was employed by West Georgia Mobile Vet at the time of the alleged incidents, while Benefield previously worked for the practice, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

When animal control officers interviewed the veterinarian in charge of the mobile clinic, he told investigators he had no knowledge of any surgeries being performed by staff.

Camryn Garrard (left) and Sarah Benefield (right) allegedly neutered two male cats at Benefield’s home ( Coweta County Sheriff's Office )

The veterinarian also denied signing rabies vaccination paperwork connected to the cats, despite records indicating the animals received shots under his name.

The cats, identified as Calvin and Klein, required follow-up care from licensed veterinarians. Both have since recovered and are not believed to have suffered permanent injuries, authorities told Fox5Atlanta.

Garrard and Benefield turned themselves in this week and were booked into the Coweta County Jail.