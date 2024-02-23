The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman found dead on the University of Georgia campus has been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, the Athens-Clarke County coroner told CNN.

Riley, who was a nursing student at Augusta University College in Athens, went for a jog at the university’s intramural fields on Thursday morning and never returned.

Her roommate became concerned and called police around noon, according to University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark.

Riley’s body was found around 12.38pm in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick, Chief Clark said.

Investigators say they believe foul play was involved, but no suspect is in custody.

The nursing student was found dead after going for jog on the University of Georgia campus (WSB-TV)

Coroner Sonny Wilson told CNN that her cause and manner of death are pending an examination of the body, which is scheduled for Friday.

All classes on the University of Georgia’s Athens campus were canceled for Friday and will resume Monday, the university said.

Chief Clarke said that “when you have a suspect that’s on the loose, there’s always a danger,” but added “There’s no immediate danger at this time.”

He pointed out that there has not been a homicide on campus in the last 20 years.

“We're not going to leave any rock unturned in this investigation,” he said.

UGA student death update

Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel released a letter to his school’s community about the tragedy.

“It is with deepest sorrow that I share with you the news that one of our students at our College of Nursing campus at Athens has passed away.”

The incident comes within a day of of a suicide of a student on campus on Wednesday night.

“The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University,” the university wrote in a statement.

“Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one our students in Brumby Hall last night. And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students.”

Officials confirmed the suicide and Riley’s death were not connected.

On Thursday, students in Athens gathered for a vigil to remember Riley and support each other during what had become a distressing 24 hours.

“It’s just like I have to be extra, extra careful and be extra protective, and it’s just super scary,” one student told FOX5.

Students are advised to reach out to the Student Care and Outreach and Counseling and Psychiatric Services for grief support and assistance.